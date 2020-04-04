Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Stock Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) by 84.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 703,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,468,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,108,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,575 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,122,000 after buying an additional 57,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Installed Building Products by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,826 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,107,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

IBP stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Installed Building Products Inc has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.60.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.05. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 45.04%. The company had revenue of $401.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Installed Building Products Inc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 51,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.32, for a total value of $3,779,426.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $5,416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,694,436.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.