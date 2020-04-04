InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) by 27.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 86,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in InterDigital Wireless were worth $4,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Capital Management Corp VA acquired a new position in InterDigital Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,633,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,331,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,541,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the third quarter worth about $2,869,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $2,678,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the fourth quarter worth about $1,641,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDCC opened at $42.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.99. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 52-week low of $31.04 and a 52-week high of $72.66.

InterDigital Wireless (NASDAQ:IDCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $102.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.10 million. InterDigital Wireless had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that InterDigital Wireless Inc will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.12%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. BidaskClub raised InterDigital Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

