iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,213,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,532,000 after acquiring an additional 240,929 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 88,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18,985.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 93,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA stock opened at $23.46 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.55.

