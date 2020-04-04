iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Stake Lowered by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 749,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 583,333 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 325,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,653,000 after acquiring an additional 146,769 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,910,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,438,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 128,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 16,011 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF stock opened at $25.60 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $48.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

