iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 5,217.4% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter.

SUB opened at $105.52 on Friday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $97.45 and a one year high of $108.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.71 and its 200-day moving average is $106.49.

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

