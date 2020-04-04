Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys Shares of 564,501 Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 564,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,887,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.62% of Epizyme at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,169,000 after purchasing an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Epizyme by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epizyme in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 6,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $124,152.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,127.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total transaction of $73,909.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,977.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,285 shares of company stock worth $391,749. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on EPZM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $18.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of Epizyme from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Epizyme from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.13.

EPZM stock opened at $13.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.61 and a current ratio of 11.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.68. Epizyme Inc has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $27.82.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 715.53% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. Sell-side analysts predict that Epizyme Inc will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

