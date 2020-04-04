Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 67.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59,259 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $14,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. FMR LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 585.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $40,059,000. FIL Ltd increased its position in BlackRock by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,408,000 after acquiring an additional 61,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at $26,445,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BLK opened at $418.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $462.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.31. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $323.98 and a 12 month high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 28.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.05, for a total transaction of $713,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $590.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from to in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $506.27.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

