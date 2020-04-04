Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its stake in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,992 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.17% of Mongodb worth $12,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,483,000 after purchasing an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the 4th quarter worth $56,852,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb by 1,034.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mongodb stock opened at $120.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.58. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $184.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.09.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.03. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 66.75% and a negative net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $123.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.42, for a total value of $215,743.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,008 shares in the company, valued at $12,813,615.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.39, for a total value of $47,554.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,783.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,791 shares of company stock worth $30,826,016 over the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Mongodb from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Mongodb from $189.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Mongodb from to in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mongodb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.62.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

