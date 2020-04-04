Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,421 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $14,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI stock opened at $163.84 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a fifty-two week low of $118.50 and a fifty-two week high of $224.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.11. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on Cigna from $242.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.80.

In related news, EVP Steven B. Miller sold 7,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $1,515,811.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,803,862.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $4,257,610.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,397 shares of company stock worth $14,922,093 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.