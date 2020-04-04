John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Lowers Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,842 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 1.1% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in Apple were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average of $271.50. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Apple from $328.00 to $298.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down previously from $345.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.