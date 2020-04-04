Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 226,119 Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 226,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Xperi by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Xperi by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XPER. ValuEngine raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of XPER opened at $12.94 on Friday. Xperi Corp has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $25.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.21 million, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.30 million. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 22.59% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

