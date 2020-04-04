Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.75 and last traded at $5.96, 169,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 49% from the average session volume of 334,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRP. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.41.

The company has a market cap of $340.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The energy company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($2.30). The business had revenue of $25.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.73 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 73.49% and a positive return on equity of 11.26%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Daly bought 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 240,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,489.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert D. Ravnaas purchased 39,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.74 per share, for a total transaction of $186,708.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,398.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 108,165 shares of company stock valued at $481,967 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $913,000. Institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

