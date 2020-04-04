Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $1.30 Million Stock Holdings in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Steris by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 970 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Steris by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Steris by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Steris by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Steris by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on STE shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Steris from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Steris presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.75.

STE stock opened at $138.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.86. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $105.69 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.45 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Steris’s payout ratio is currently 30.27%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

