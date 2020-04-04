Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,469 Shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franco Nevada by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Franco Nevada by 1.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Franco Nevada by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FNV shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.36.

FNV opened at $107.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.28, a PEG ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.77. Franco Nevada Corp has a twelve month low of $69.16 and a twelve month high of $122.65.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.03 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 7.01%. Franco Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Franco Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.95%.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

