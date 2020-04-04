Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,474 Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 1.25% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $471,000.

NYSEARCA FDHY opened at $46.73 on Friday. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $54.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.34.

