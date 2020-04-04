Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.85 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.7% of Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 15,972 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 5.5% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,017 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 59.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 19,717 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,014,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 24,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 70.7% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Apple from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.66.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $278.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,071.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $170.27 and a one year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

