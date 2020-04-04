Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $63.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on LSXMK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from $61.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

Shares of LSXMK stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.91 and a 200-day moving average of $44.74. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.44. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $23.01 and a one year high of $51.36.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $71,581,000. Amia Capital LLP bought a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C during the fourth quarter worth about $46,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,931,000 after purchasing an additional 591,723 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2,279.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 539,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,957,000 after purchasing an additional 516,545 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 103.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 982,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,284,000 after purchasing an additional 500,465 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.