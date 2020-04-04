Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 229,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $31,434,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after acquiring an additional 201,780 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after acquiring an additional 8,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lithia Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.22.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $67.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.67 and a 200 day moving average of $134.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors Inc has a twelve month low of $55.74 and a twelve month high of $165.26.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

