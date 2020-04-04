Macquarie Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,565 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,404 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Airlines worth $23,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,423 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,076,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $35,161,642.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $30.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $58.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is currently 16.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group lowered Southwest Airlines to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

