Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $27.89 Million Position in NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,882 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.86% of NetGear worth $27,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NetGear by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,011,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 561,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetGear by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in NetGear by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 967,524 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 355,106 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in NetGear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 895,171 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetGear by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 422,376 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,352,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NTGR. BWS Financial raised NetGear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetGear has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $66,660.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,526.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGR opened at $21.50 on Friday. NetGear, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.94 and its 200-day moving average is $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $627.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.19.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. NetGear had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $252.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

