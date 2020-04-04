Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,803 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,324 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.40% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $29,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $21,378,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in the fourth quarter worth $140,483,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 829.7% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,825 shares in the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $415,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wood & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.60.

WWD stock opened at $51.25 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $129.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.69.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The business had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

