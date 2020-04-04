Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,129 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,512 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $27,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 13,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.89, for a total value of $3,188,487.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,622.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 11,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.52, for a total transaction of $2,845,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,007,995.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,478 shares of company stock valued at $16,786,640. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Robert W. Baird cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.15.

VRTX stock opened at $238.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $227.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

