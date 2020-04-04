Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 10,224 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 10,224 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Icon worth $29,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icon in the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Icon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Icon from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Icon from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Icon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $130.86 on Friday. Icon Plc has a 12-month low of $104.28 and a 12-month high of $178.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $150.51 and a 200-day moving average of $157.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Icon Plc will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

