Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,044 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in BIO-TECHNE were worth $28,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TECH. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the fourth quarter worth $52,195,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 979,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $215,110,000 after acquiring an additional 68,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 170,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,384,000 after acquiring an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,788,000 after acquiring an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BIO-TECHNE by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 867,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TECH opened at $186.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $223.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.03.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $184.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.34 million. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TECH. BidaskClub raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital cut BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on BIO-TECHNE from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BIO-TECHNE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.57.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 10,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.28, for a total value of $2,232,769.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

