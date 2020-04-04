Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 9,168.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,040 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $178.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $204.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.72. Zebra Technologies has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $260.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.07 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.14.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

