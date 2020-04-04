Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 53,577 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,097 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 53,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of DexCom worth $28,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 1,475.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of DexCom during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.62, for a total transaction of $1,383,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,471 shares of company stock worth $25,396,991. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $258.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.35.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $260.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.56, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.44 and a 1-year high of $306.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.