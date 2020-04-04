Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 94,667 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,667 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.30% of Store Capital worth $27,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Store Capital by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 11,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Store Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,187,000 after purchasing an additional 221,615 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andrew Rosivach acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.10 per share, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Also, Director Tawn Kelley purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,210.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,485 shares of company stock worth $565,972. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. SunTrust Banks lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. BTIG Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Store Capital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of STOR stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $173.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.70 million. Store Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Store Capital Corp will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

