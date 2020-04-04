Man Group plc Acquires 101,807 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Man Group plc raised its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 139.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.22% of United Community Banks worth $5,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.41. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.71 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.07.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 28.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, for a total transaction of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson raised United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Hovde Group downgraded United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

