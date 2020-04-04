Man Group plc Has $6.03 Million Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,788 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.06% of Black Knight worth $6,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKI. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Knight alerts:

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.57, for a total transaction of $13,392,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,495,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,836,470.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares in the company, valued at $5,354,166.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BKI opened at $57.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.55, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Black Knight to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.