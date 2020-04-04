Man Group plc Raises Position in Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Xperi Corp (NASDAQ:XPER) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 281,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.57% of Xperi worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $615,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xperi by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 291,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xperi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC grew its position in Xperi by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XPER opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.30. The stock has a market cap of $645.21 million, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 0.38. Xperi Corp has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $126.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.30 million. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.33% and a positive return on equity of 22.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Corp will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xperi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

