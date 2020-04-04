Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.51% of Mesa Laboratories worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $7,255,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 265,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $66,335,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 826.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after buying an additional 26,299 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 89,617 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,350,000 after buying an additional 19,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $209.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $957.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 0.38. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.21 and a 52 week high of $271.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $31.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.05 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.03%. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.92%.

In related news, Director Robert V. Dwyer sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total transaction of $353,670.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,821,998.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 8,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.09, for a total value of $2,191,740.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,658,610.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,198 shares of company stock worth $3,493,772. 10.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.