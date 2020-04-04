Man Group plc Raises Stock Position in Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc (NASDAQ:WING) by 30.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,221 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.21% of Wingstop worth $5,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 835,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wingstop by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1,252.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 123,803 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 35,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $2,840,558.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,054,728.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Madison Jobe sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $77,392.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,312 shares in the company, valued at $591,321.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,292 shares of company stock worth $2,933,836. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $95.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.65.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $77.65 on Friday. Wingstop Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $107.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 112.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.74.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $53.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.07 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is 60.27%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. As of December 29, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,252 restaurants in the United States, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.

