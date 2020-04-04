Man Group plc Sells 16,432 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,432 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PH opened at $115.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day moving average is $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $215.94. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.70%.

In related news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $397,612.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $162.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

