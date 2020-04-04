Man Group plc Takes $5.45 Million Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 112,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,450,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.13% of AutoNation at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in AutoNation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AutoNation by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoNation alerts:

NYSE AN opened at $24.59 on Friday. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.33.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,762.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, for a total transaction of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 432,424 shares of company stock worth $19,579,968. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. TheStreet cut AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.75.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.