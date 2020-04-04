Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 3,391 Shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) by 64.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Haverty Furniture Companies were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 138.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 569,638 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 256,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after purchasing an additional 103,220 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 73,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the first quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Haverty Furniture Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HVT opened at $9.99 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $204.73 million, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Haverty Furniture Companies had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $213.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Haverty Furniture Companies’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.01%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Haverty Furniture Companies news, Director G. Thomas Hough purchased 3,000 shares of Haverty Furniture Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.16 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at $184,435.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products, as well as mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, and Beautyrest Black names.

