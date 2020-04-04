Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L alerts:

Shares of AMX stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.03. The firm has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.76.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Company Profile

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX).

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.