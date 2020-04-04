Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 4,818 PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,818 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $272,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.96. PDC Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. Research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy Inc will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark E. Ellis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PDCE shares. TheStreet cut PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.19.

PDC Energy Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.