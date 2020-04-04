Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,066 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $51.62 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Bank of America downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cfra dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.36.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

