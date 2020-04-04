Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 12,625 Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 207.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 660,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 445,800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 418,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 209,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $1,768,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 62,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

GMLP opened at $1.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.67. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.35 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GMLP. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Golar LNG Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golar LNG Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.46.

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of March 15, 2019, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

