Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 14,359 Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,359 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Danaos at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaos by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,552 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 93,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Danaos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Danaos stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. Danaos Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $14.14. The company has a market capitalization of $87.01 million, a PE ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The shipping company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $110.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.20 million. Danaos had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 18.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2019, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

