Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 1,455 DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 23,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 36,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

DLR opened at $136.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.49 and a 200-day moving average of $125.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.17. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1-year low of $105.00 and a 1-year high of $143.61.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.98 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.17, for a total transaction of $420,850.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $420,850.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Christopher Sharp sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $46,183.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,719.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,960 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,046 over the last 90 days. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

