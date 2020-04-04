Marshall Wace LLP Cuts Stock Position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its holdings in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 639,426 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,379 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXRH. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $72.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.86.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $725.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.68 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

In related news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 2,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 21,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of April 29, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 590 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.