Marshall Wace LLP Invests $109,000 in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Avalara by 1,423.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Avalara by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 236,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,288,000 after buying an additional 68,117 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Avalara by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,216,000 after buying an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,876,000. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Avalara in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

Shares of AVLR opened at $63.63 on Friday. Avalara Inc has a 1 year low of $53.92 and a 1 year high of $96.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $76.77.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 406 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total value of $30,998.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $535,366.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 15,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $1,342,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,521 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,336 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

