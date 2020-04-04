Marshall Wace LLP Invests $138,000 in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.06% of Telenav at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Telenav by 4.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Telenav by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Telenav by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Telenav by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Telenav during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Telenav alerts:

Shares of Telenav stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Telenav Inc has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $11.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.20.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 13.83% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $67.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.26 million. Research analysts forecast that Telenav Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

TNAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Telenav from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Telenav has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.56.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Telenav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.