Marshall Wace LLP Invests $152,000 in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 21,582 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cidara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CDTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Cidara Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Cidara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CDTX opened at $2.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.59. Cidara Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.90 million. Analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cidara Therapeutics Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

