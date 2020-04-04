Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 85.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,336,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 17,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Credicorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Credicorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $129.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $118.00 and a 52 week high of $246.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 24.25%. Analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $8.4998 per share. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 38.08%.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

