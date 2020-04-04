Marshall Wace LLP Lowers Stake in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) by 79.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,649 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Team were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Team during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Team by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Team by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Team during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Team by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 16,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TISI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Team in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Team from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Team from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE:TISI opened at $6.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.99. Team, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.24 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $187.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.12). Team had a negative return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $287.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Team, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amerino Gatti acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 92,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,786.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Team, Inc provides specialty industrial services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Inspection and Heat Treating Group (IHT), Mechanical Services Group (MS), and Quest Integrity Group (Quest Integrity). The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

