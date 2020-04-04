Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $164,000 Investment in Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.09% of Savara at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SVRA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Savara during the first quarter worth about $83,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Savara by 3.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after buying an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its holdings in Savara by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Savara during the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SVRA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Savara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Savara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.76.

NASDAQ SVRA opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. Savara Inc has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $11.96.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savara Inc will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Savara Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

