Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $165,000 Investment in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 211,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,738,000 after purchasing an additional 77,636 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 200,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,558 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 262,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,407,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $753,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SUI has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sun Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

In other Sun Communities news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $436,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total transaction of $292,791.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SUI opened at $106.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.10 and a 200 day moving average of $153.06. Sun Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $95.34 and a 1 year high of $173.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

