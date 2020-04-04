Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after buying an additional 272,139 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 435,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,533,000 after buying an additional 11,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 355,264 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRSP opened at $39.38 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.75. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.60 and a beta of 2.53.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. Crispr Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.50 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.25.

About Crispr Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

